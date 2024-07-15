fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Chilakillers closes eatery at Lenexa Public Market just 2 months after opening

Lenexa Chilakillers
A Mexican eatery has closed up shop in Lenexa, just under two months after opening.

Chilakillers announced the closure of its Lenexa Public Market location at the beginning of the month, citing “unforeseen” circumstances.

Chilakillers was at 8750 Penrose Lane

Lenexa Chilakillers
This was Chilakillers’ only brick-and-mortar location

  • The concept was initially launched as a food truck in 2022.
  • Owned by chef Fernando Borrego, the food truck was primarily known for its chilaquiles — a dish made up of crispy tortilla chips typically topped with meat, melted cheese and salsa.
  • It also served other Mexican dishes, like flautas and quesadillas, as well as desserts, such as tres leches cake and arroz con leche.

The restaurant will close its restaurant and food truck

  • Via the Lenexa Public Market website, Chilakillers attributed the closure to “unforeseen family circumstances.”
  • On its own Facebook page, the restaurant told customers the decision was not made lightly, and thanked them for support of the brick-and-mortar location and the food truck over the last two years.
  • “While we are saddened to close, we are deeply grateful for the memories and the connections we have made,” owners said via social media. “This is not the end of the journey for us.”

Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

