Woman injured in stabbing at apartments near downtown Shawnee

Shawnee Police say a woman was stabbed at an apartment near downtown Shawnee on Monday afternoon.

In a news release Monday evening, Shawnee Police Department spokesperson Emily Rittman said officers were called to the building in the 10800 block of West 57th Street at about 3:40 p.m.

“Officers discovered that a suspect had stabbed a woman,” Rittman said in the release. “The victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

Rittman said the suspect, who is known to the victim, refused to come out of an apartment.

“Around 6:10 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody by the Tactical Response Team without incident,” Rittman said in the release. “No other injuries were reported to the officers or the suspect.”

Police have not specified the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Online booking logs show that Shawnee Police arrested a woman who was born in 1995. She was booked into the adult detention center in Olathe at 10:26 p.m. on a pending felony charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.