Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Axe-throwing bar Blade & Timber closes in Leawood, reopens further south

Leawood Blade & Timber
Signage at the former Town Center Plaza location for Blade & Timber. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A Leawood facility offering axe throwing, cocktails and more has moved further south.

Blade & Timber has officially moved out of its Town Center Plaza location, opening a new space a couple of miles south on 135th Street last month.

Blade & Timber is now at 4800 W. 135th St.

  • The axe throwing bar moved into a space at the Parkway Plaza shopping center, near The Venue and recently-opened World of Racing.
  • Iron Tribe Fitness previously occupied that space, before closing sometime in 2017.
  • Blade & Timber is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday; from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

This is Blade & Timber’s only JoCo location

  • The Kansas City-based company opened its Town Center Plaza location in May 2018.
  • Blade & Timber’s flagship location is located in the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
  • The company also has locations in Wichita and Lawrence, as well as in other states like Washington, Oregon and Hawaii.
Leawood Blade & Timber
Signage at the new Blade & Timber location at Parkway Plaza. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The Parkway Plaza location has more open space

Matt Baysinger, co-founder of Blade & Timber, said the layout of the new 135th Street location allows for a more “efficient footprint,” lending itself more to group events than the Town Center Plaza location.

“This space is really, really well set up for large groups and large parties,” he said. “That was part of the emphasis of this space compared to our previous one.”

With Parkway Plaza located near other entertainment hubs — like Prairiefire and Corbin Park — Baysinger said moving Blade & Timber to the increasingly busy 135th Street corridor serves as an exciting opportunity.

“I think there is a large contingency of development that continues to go south,” he said. “We’re definitely excited to serve a new audience, even just being 16 blocks south.”

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

