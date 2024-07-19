Chinese retailer Miniso opens new Oak Park Mall store

An international lifestyle retailer has officially debuted in Johnson County.
Chinese retailer Miniso opened its new Overland Park store earlier this summer inside Oak Park Mall.
Miniso is at 11149 W. 95th St.
- The store occupies a space on the first floor of the mall, off West 95th Street and Quivira Road.
- There, it neighbors other mall tenants like Toy House and Chico’s.
- Miniso is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Miniso sells specialty lifestyle items
- The retailer offers a vast range of specialty items, geared toward “young people around the world.”
- Its inventory ranges from household items like dishes and scent diffusers to fashion items like slippers and eye masks.
- Miniso also sells beauty products, such as lipsticks and perfumes, as well as tech items like headphones and screen protectors.
This marks Miniso’s first JoCo store
- The Oak Park Mall store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the global brand.
- Miniso was founded in Guangzhou, China, more than a decade ago, and it is still headquartered there.
- The brand has expanded into the United States with stores currently in California and Florida.
- Additionally, Miniso plans to open more stores in U.S. states like Texas, Alabama and North Dakota.
