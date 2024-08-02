A message from Enterprise Center in Johnson County and the KC Women’s Business Center: Empowering child care providers

The Johnson County Child Care Recovery Initiative is a collaborative effort between Johnson County, KS government, the Kansas City Women’s Business Center, and Enterprise Center in Johnson County aimed at bolstering child care providers. “If people have quality child care they are confident their child is being cared for. They’re more productive at work so it’s good for the economy,” says Women’s Business Center Client Services Manager, Judy Bumpus. The mission of the initiative is to offer comprehensive small business consultation services and training, catering to existing providers looking to fortify their ventures, those eyeing expansion, and individuals venturing into the child care industry.

Invaluable support services

At the heart of this initiative lies the “Child Care: It’s Your Business” curriculum, a comprehensive program open to all residents and child care centers in Johnson County. This course is accessible to all Johnson County candidates through full scholarships, facilitating widespread participation. Participants delve into essential business management principles and receive a comprehensive parent handbook, empowering them with the tools to succeed.

Additionally, the initiative offers free consultation services with seasoned small business counselors. From business structures to financial education, these one-on-one sessions address various aspects of running a child care business, tailored to each provider’s needs and goals. “This course was excellent. The instructors were incredibly knowledgeable and articulate. They also gave us a wealth of information about the current child care business. I was delighted with the course content and enjoyed participating in group discussion. I loved this in-person class because the actual physical space was private, quiet, and very conducive to learning!” says 2023 graduate and owner of Little Oak Tree Childcare, Grace Kim.

Moreover, a series of virtual workshops cover an array of topics crucial for business success, including social media marketing, financial management, and employee recruitment and retention. These interactive sessions equip providers with practical insights and strategies to navigate the intricacies of the child care industry effectively.

Building a stronger future

Many graduates of the program emphasize its value in imparting essential business principles, particularly for individuals transitioning from teaching to entrepreneurship. Amy Powers, Owner/Director of Happy Campers Montessori School attests to this, stating, “This class has been beneficial to me as I’m in the early stages of my child care business. With 20 years of teaching experience, child development is my specialty. However, I lacked knowledge in business principles until now. The course taught us business basics in an easy and concise manner. Additionally, our instructors provided us with forms and documents tailored for our businesses, along with examples for reference. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received during this class; the information provided has been invaluable to my child care business.”

The Johnson County Child Care Recovery Initiative exemplifies a commitment to empowering and uplifting child care providers, ensuring the provision of quality care for our community’s youngest members. If you are a Johnson County Child Care provider, we invite you to join us in this journey toward a stronger, more resilient child care sector.

To get started, contact Women’s Business Center by phone (913) 492-5922 or through their website.