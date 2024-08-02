A local chicken joint’s first Johnson County location is getting closer to opening.

Mr. Wingz, a restaurant that got its start in Kansas City, Missouri, has nearly finished renovating its new Overland Park space. An opening date is set for Aug. 10.

Mr. Wingz will be at 9532 Antioch Rd.

The restaurant moved into a space at the Cherokee South Plaza shopping center just off West 95th Street and Antioch Road.

There, Mr. Wingz will neighbor the China Rose restaurant.

Mr. Wingz will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Wingz offers chicken wings, soul food

The restaurant’s “signature” wings come in a variety of different flavors — some of which are Thai chili, buffalo and mango habanero.

Customers can enjoy the wings either bone-in or boneless.

In addition to chicken wings, the Mr. Wingz menu features other items like seasoned fried corn, French fries, Mac and cheese and hush puppies.

The restaurant also offers sweet treats, such as carrot cake and peanut butter toffee bars.

This is the first JoCo location for Mr. Wingz

The restaurant initially operated out of a kiosk at the Crossroads Food Stop — a food hall in the Crossroads district.

The Overland Park location serves as Mr. Wingz’s first stand-alone restaurant.

Mr. Wingz comes as the latest in a series of new chicken-focused additions to Johnson County — including Mother Clucker’s new spot in Leawood and Wingstop in Olathe.

Want more food and drink news? This major Merriam project adds sub shop Jersey Mike’s as latest eatery