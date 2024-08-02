A stretch of Roe Avenue that connects four northeast Johnson County cities is set to close for a week, starting Monday, Aug. 5.

As part of a larger $1.5 million rehabilitation project, Roe between Johnson Drive and 59th Terrace will be closed to all traffic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11.

This key stretch of the busy north-south corridor connects four northeast Johnson County cities — Fairway, Mission, Prairie Village and Roeland Park — all of which are working on the larger project improving Roe from Johnson Drive to 63rd Street.

This leg of the project, which focuses on replacing stormwater pipes under Roe, is slated to wrap up before Shawnee Mission students — including those at Highlands Elementary at Roe and 62nd Street — go back to school during the week of Aug. 12.

The larger road project will begin after the stormwater pipe replacements.

Mission city officials say the road work itself is slated to begin following the stormwater pipe replacement and is estimated for completion by the end of 2024.

Roe Avenue to reopen in time for 2024 school year

Mission City Clerk Robyn Fulks said other than the stormwater pipe replacement work during the week of Aug. 5 to 11, the city anticipates no need for a complete closure of Roe Avenue.

Fulks said Mission expects the roadway to reopen in time for the 2024-25 school year, which starts on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for Shawnee Mission.

The city is asking drivers to pay close attention to children and families who are walking and biking to school during the duration of the project, Fulks said.

Road work signage has already been posted as far south as 62nd Street and as far north as 55th Street.

A Roe Avenue rehab project is scheduled for 2024

The city of Mission is administering the Roe Avenue rehabilitation project between Johnson Drive and 63rd Street, the stretch of road that passes Mission’s downtown strip and flows underneath Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Road resurfacing, median replacement and stormwater repairs are all part of the project, according to city documents.

The traffic signal at Johnson Drive and Roe Ave is going to be replaced, as well.

A pedestrian crosswalk on the east side of the intersection will be installed, along with pedestrian signals.

There will also be a new sidewalk on the east side of Roe Avenue between 59th Street and Johnson Drive.

This is a County Assistance Road Systems project

As a County Assistance Road Systems, or CARS, project, the Roe Avenue rehabilitation work qualifies for county funding.

Johnson County’s CARS programs plans to reimburse the four cities nearly $770,000, about half of the cost of the total $1.5 million project.

The city of Mission is funding a majority of the project cost at 63%, followed by Fairway at 22%.

The city of Roeland Park is contributing 14% and the city of Prairie Village is contributing 1%.

