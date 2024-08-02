SMSD News: Jump Start welcomes incoming kindergarten students

The Shawnee Mission School District’s annual Jump Start to Learning program welcomed dozens of incoming kindergarteners in July. This initiative continues to serve as a pivotal introduction to elementary school life, offering our youngest learners a supportive and engaging start to their educational journey.

Jump Start to Learning is designed to ease the transition for incoming kindergarten students and their families. The three-week program models the daily interactions and activities of kindergarten so children become familiar with their new school environment, routines, and expectations. This early exposure helps to alleviate any apprehensions students may have about starting school, ensuring they feel confident and excited on their first official day.

Caitlyn Bunch is a first-time Jump Start parent and says the program has been great for helping her daughter acclimate.

“It’s getting her ready for school, getting her used to the routine, getting her used to the teachers, the kids, the size of the school, where the bathroom is, which is important for a five year old,” explained Bunch. “The best thing is, is getting the kids used to being away from mom and dad.”

One of the program’s key strengths lies in its emphasis on building relationships. Shauna Hammett is a kindergarten teacher at Apache Elementary School who chooses to teach Jump Start students in the summer. Her favorite part of the program is watching the students build relationships with each other.

“I think coming to school already knowing a friend is a really great gift for a kid to have,” shared Hammett.

These initial connections not only make the transition smoother but also help students become leaders.

“That’s what I hear from the teachers when we check back with them later,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Neal, SMSD’s Chief of Early Childhood Education and Sustainability. “They can always tell the children who were in Jump Start because those are their leaders.”

From interactive games to creative projects and field trips, Jump Start classes are carefully crafted to be both educational and fun. Students begin practicing early literacy, numeracy and social emotional awareness —all essential skills for their academic and personal growth.

Jump Start also recognizes the importance of parental involvement in a child’s educational journey. Parents are encouraged to participate in various field trips and events. This collaboration between home and school fosters a strong foundation for academic success and reinforces the sense of community within our district.

Find out more about early childhood in the Shawnee Mission School District by clicking here.

Jump Start to Learning is primarily supported through Federal grants. Generous support from the Hall Family Foundation and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation allow the program to reach additional students.