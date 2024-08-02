fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Taco Bell aims to open new Olathe location in former sandwich shop space

Share this story:

Olathe Taco Bell
Photo via Taco Bell website.

After an Olathe quick-serve sandwich chain closed its doors this summer, another fast-casual chain wants to take its place.

Fast food chain Taco Bell has submitted plans to remodel the space formerly occupied by Lion’s Choice in Olathe.

Taco Bell wants to use 14189 W. 135th St.

  • The restaurant aims to move into a space on the southeast corner of West 135th Street and South Greenwood Street.
  • Lion’s Choice occupied that space for roughly five years before closing this summer.
  • Taco Bell would also operate near other fast-casual establishments like Whataburger and the coffee chain Dutch Bros.
Olathe Taco Bell
Photo via Taco Bell website.

Taco Bell has several JoCo locations

  • If plans are approved, this new Olathe location would serve as the sixth in Olathe.
  • In addition to Olathe, Taco Bell also has Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Lenexa, Mission, Merriam, Shawnee and Roeland Park.
  • Across the state line, the chain also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lion’s Choice closed at the end of June

  • The Missouri-based chain is known for its roast beef sandwiches but also serves other items like turkey sandwiches, salads and baked potatoes.
  • Lion’s Choice closed both its Olathe and Overland Park locations this summer — its only two locations in Johnson County.
  • At the time, Lion’s Choice CEO Fred Burmer said in a news release that the company hopes to eventually make another attempt at expanding into the Kansas market.

Want more food and drink news? ‘Outcomes-focused’ childcare brand Kiddie Academy opens new Olathe franchise

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Key stretch of Roe Avenue connecting 4 JoCo cities to close next week
Next article
Olathe schools crack down on student cell phone usage. What are the new rules?

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO