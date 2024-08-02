After an Olathe quick-serve sandwich chain closed its doors this summer, another fast-casual chain wants to take its place.

Fast food chain Taco Bell has submitted plans to remodel the space formerly occupied by Lion’s Choice in Olathe.

Taco Bell wants to use 14189 W. 135th St.

The restaurant aims to move into a space on the southeast corner of West 135th Street and South Greenwood Street.

Lion’s Choice occupied that space for roughly five years before closing this summer.

Taco Bell would also operate near other fast-casual establishments like Whataburger and the coffee chain Dutch Bros.

Taco Bell has several JoCo locations

If plans are approved, this new Olathe location would serve as the sixth in Olathe.

In addition to Olathe, Taco Bell also has Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Lenexa, Mission, Merriam, Shawnee and Roeland Park.

Across the state line, the chain also has four locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lion’s Choice closed at the end of June

The Missouri-based chain is known for its roast beef sandwiches but also serves other items like turkey sandwiches, salads and baked potatoes.

Lion’s Choice closed both its Olathe and Overland Park locations this summer — its only two locations in Johnson County.

At the time, Lion’s Choice CEO Fred Burmer said in a news release that the company hopes to eventually make another attempt at expanding into the Kansas market.

Want more food and drink news? ‘Outcomes-focused’ childcare brand Kiddie Academy opens new Olathe franchise