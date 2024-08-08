Proposed padel ball facility in downtown Overland Park wins key approvals

A new padel ball facility planned in downtown Overland Park narrowly cleared a necessary hurdle this week.

Padel KC’s new proposed indoor and outdoor courts are expected to go into a vacant parking lot formerly used for vehicle storage at the northeast corner of 77th Street and Floyd Street.

Earlier this week, the Overland Park City Council voted 10-2 to approve a 10-year special use permit for the site, with Mayor Curt Skoog casting the extra vote necessary to bypass a valid protest petition filed by neighboring residents.

The city council also approved a certificate of conformity for the project, finding that it fits into the special zoning district in the downtown area.

“I think this is a great thing coming to our city,” Councilmember Chris Newlin said, noting that he’s a fan of the quickly growing sport.

Councilmembers Jeff Cox and Scott Mosher were the “no” votes on both measures, with Mosher expressing some worries about the safety of the proposal’s plan for street parking, though city staff assured councilmembers the plan is safe.

Councilmember Inas Younis was absent from the meeting on Monday.

What is padel?

Padel (pronounced “puh-dell”) is an increasingly popular game that’s a cross between tennis and squash.

Like tennis or pickleball, it can be played singles or doubles on a court usually surrounded by a wall, typically glass, and divided by a net.

Like other paddle and racquet sports — including pickleball — padel has picked up steam in the last few years.

Padel KC will have six courts

The prospective 20,000-square-foot facility will contain four indoor courts.

There will be an additional two outdoor courts on the property as well.

Additionally, Padel KC will build 20 new angled street parking spots, on top of the parking lot planned to the north of the property.

Padel KC is also planning a small restaurant space inside on the upper floor with some seating.

Plus, the development will add new public sidewalks on Floyd and 77th, a key priority in the downtown zoning district.

Neighbors widely oppose Padel KC

In addition to the protest petition filed after the Overland Park Planning Commission recommended the project for approval, neighbors have been vocal in their opposition to the Padel KC development.

In particular, a handful of residents who have property near 77th and Floyd said they were concerned about potential noise from the facility, the proposed parking layout and other details.

Some neighbors have also questioned its fit for the area, and one suggested the lot should just be converted into a permanent parking lot.

As a means to assuage some of these concerns, the special use permit the city council adopted requires Padel KC to close at 10 p.m. and have its walls and roof constructed from sound-dampening materials.

