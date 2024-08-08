Golf retailer PGA Tour Superstore unveils first JoCo store

This weekend marks a national golf retailer’s Johnson County debut.

PGA Tour Superstore, a store specializing in golf equipment and attire, will celebrate its grand opening in a former Whole Foods space on Saturday.

PGA Tour Superstore is at 6621 W. 119th St.

The store moved into a space at the Fountains shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Whole Foods occupied that space before relocating to a new building at the nearby Overland Crossing shopping center last year.

Once it opens, PGA Tour Superstore will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

PGA Tour Superstore offers all things golf

The store features a range of golf clubs and golf balls in various colors and sizes.

PGA Tour Superstore also offers a wide selection of athletic attire and accessories for both men and women, from polo shirts and shoes to golf bags and gloves.

Nicholas Norys, the Overland Park store’s manager, said the vast range of PGA Tour Superstore’s inventory in general helps set it apart, particularly because it offers items for women and younger golfers.

“Looking at junior and women golfers, those are demographics that are growing the most rapidly,” he said. “We definitely want to make sure that they’re represented.”

The Overland Park store also features interactive components like practice bays, Trackman golf simulators and a putting green. The store also features a club repair service that Norys said guarantees a 48-hour return time.

“We just have the latest and greatest technology, and we have a team of associates who are excited to get people fit and see what clubs work best for them,” he said.

This is the company’s first KC area store

The Georgia-based company is owned by Arthur Blank, who also co-founded Home Depot.

Norys, who worked with PGA Tour Superstore for three years before his position at the Overland Park store, said the company’s expansion into the Kansas City market has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been dying to get into Kansas for a little over five years,” he said. “Kansas City and the greater area is (home to) some of the most golf rounds in the nation.”

He’s excited to get to know neighboring businesses and the community in general. The team at PGA Tour Superstore already plans to partner with local teams to provide practice space.

“We’re just super excited to be here,” he said. “We want to be a part of this community and to give back.”

