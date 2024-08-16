A new tea shop is on its way to southern Overland Park in the former home of a clothing boutique.

Owners Wang Zou, Allen Liu and Kassie Wang plan to open their new shop Flower Tea at the Stanley Station shopping center in September.

Flower Tea will be at 7699 W. 151st St.

The shop is moving into a space on the north end of the Stanley Station shopping center, just off West 151st Street and U.S. Highway 69.

SaBells Boutique previously operated out of that space before it closed in 2023.

Once it opens, Zou said the shop will likely be open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.

Flower Tea will sell bubble tea, sweet treats

The shop will sell mostly traditional milk tea that customers can add boba to. Customers will be able to either take their drinks to-go or enjoy them at tables outside the shop.

The menu is still being finalized, Zou said, but it will include flavors like peach and jasmine tea with some fun touches — like Chinese bamboo sticks and “mystery box” cups with surprise toys at the bottom.

In addition to tea, the menu at Flower Tea will also offer a limited assortment of pastries.

“We’re keeping it simple and easy,” Zou said.

Flower Tea is the owners’ first business together

Zou said between himself and his two co-owners (who are also his friends), enthusiasm for tea and the ritual of it is something they had in common.

When considering where to open Flower Tea, Zou said they chose Stanley Station in part because of how many people come and go from the shopping center each day.

“We see that there’s a lot of traffic going through it,” he said.

In opening the shop, Zou said he’s most looking forward to adding something new and unique to the community.

“It’s just one of a kind thing in Overland Park basically,” he said. “Other (shops) don’t have this kind of design.”

Want more food and drink news? Coffee cake maker that built following at OP Farmers’ Market now opening Leawood storefront