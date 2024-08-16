The city of Roeland Park is zeroing in on a vision for a renewed Nall Park.

City staff is working on the first update to the Nall Park master plan in 17 years, and the Roeland Park City Council reviewed the status of that plan earlier this month.

Based on public feedback from workshops held in the spring, a new and improved Nall Park — which sits at the northern termination of Nall Avenue, across from Johnson County’s Nelson Wastewater Treatment facility — may feature renovated bike trails, an adventure playground, an arboretum and a dog park.

City staff told the Post on Friday that the city’s parks committee anticipates adopting the updated master plan at its September meeting.

Once the committee adopts the plan, it will head to the city council for final approval in September or October.

The updated plan envisions three zones for different activities

According to the draft plan, zone one would make up most of the eastern portion of the park and contemplates updating existing bike trails and connecting those to the city’s community center to the southeast.

Plans for zone two, where the current playground area exists, envision an adventure playground with slides built into existing landscapes and an improved pavilion.

Zone three includes the southwest portion of the park, and the plan there features an arboretum, as well as improved signage and connection points to Nall Avenue.

The potential dog park would go as far north as possible where there is a current 100-foot Evergy easement for overhead power, said Greg Van Patten, a project manager with engineering firm Lamp Rynearson.

Van Patten said that means if Evergy ever needed or wanted to do something in that easement area, then the dog park would be closed during that time.

Cost estimates are unclear

City Administrator Keith Moody told the city council on Aug. 5 that the city has about $1 million set aside for actual improvements to Nall Park.

Van Patten told the city council that he did not have a cost estimate to share at the Aug. 5 meeting.

Van Patten said the cost will depend largely on the type of play structure the city wants to see at the updated Nall Park.

A cost estimate will be shared with the city council when formal consideration of an updated master park plan comes before the governing body, Van Patten said.

Questions about roundabout future and dog park

Much of the discussion the city council had regarding the master plan update centered on the roundabout currently at the northwest corner of the park and the addition of a dog park.

The plan currently envisions removing that roundabout and replacing it with “pump ups,” or small hills on which young bicyclists can ride and practice skills. (Thats’ a similar concept to a “traffic garden” added to another city park, R Park, last year.)

Councilmember Tom Madigan asked about the trees near the current roundabout, one of which is dedicated to him and his family.

Councilmember Matthew Lero said bike “pump ups” can be tailored to a specific area and can be designed to go around existing trees or art pieces.

Councilmember Emily Hage suggested the city be more intentional about treating the road during winter weather if the roundabout is removed, because it is helpful for drivers who are trying to make it up the hill on Nall Avenue.

Several governing body members expressed concerns about a dog park at Nall Park. Van Patten said that the dog park drew interest from some members of the public, but others were not fans of the idea.

Mayor Michael Poppa said he was previously a proponent of finding a space for a dog park, but gave up because dog parks are “not the safest place.” Councilmember Kate Raglow said while she loves dog parks, she feels a dog park at Nall Park is inappropriate due to lack of space.

Madigan said he’s spoken with several veterinarians and all are against dog parks due to the potential for dogs to contract diseases or to be bitten.

Councilmember Jennifer Hill suggested the city research ways to clean up potential viruses at a dog park.

Next steps:

The parks and trees committee is considering adoption of the plan on Sept. 11.

The city council is anticipated to consider adopting a master plan update at a future meeting, either Sept. 16 or Oct. 7.

City council meetings start at 6 p.m. at city hall, 4600 W. 51st St.

Go deeper: Watch the city council’s entire Aug. 5 discussion online here, starting at 1:17:30.