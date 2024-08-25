fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog hospitalized, ‘doing well’ following car accident

Curt Skoog. File photo.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog was hospitalized over the weekend following a car accident. 

According to a city news release sent Sunday evening, Skoog was in a single-car crash on Saturday that is believed to have “occurred as a result of a medical event.” The city statement says “no one else was involved or hurt.” 

“Mayor Skoog is doing well, recovering in a local hospital, and has a path forward working with his medical providers,” the news release continues. “He is expected to make a full recovery.” 

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog gives his State of the City address on Tuesday, April 25, at Aspiria Auditorium. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog gives his State of the City address on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Aspiria Auditorium. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Additionally, Skoog and his family members “would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the first responders and hospital staff.” 

In 2021, Skoog became mayor of Overland Park after serving on the Overland Park City Council for more than 15 years. Outside city government, he works for the nonprofit Institute of Building Technology and Safety

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

