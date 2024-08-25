Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog was hospitalized over the weekend following a car accident.

According to a city news release sent Sunday evening, Skoog was in a single-car crash on Saturday that is believed to have “occurred as a result of a medical event.” The city statement says “no one else was involved or hurt.”

“Mayor Skoog is doing well, recovering in a local hospital, and has a path forward working with his medical providers,” the news release continues. “He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Additionally, Skoog and his family members “would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the first responders and hospital staff.”

In 2021, Skoog became mayor of Overland Park after serving on the Overland Park City Council for more than 15 years. Outside city government, he works for the nonprofit Institute of Building Technology and Safety.