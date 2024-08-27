A message from JCPRD: Best After School Care awarded to JCPRD

After taking home five awards in the Johnson County Post’s 2023 Best of Johnson County Awards, the agency recently brought home nine awards in the 2024 contest.

“JCPRD is thrilled that the members of the community have recognized and expressed their appreciation of so many JCPRD services,” said Executive Director Jeff Stewart. “The JCPRD Board and our team of employees and volunteers work hard to deliver park and recreation services that have been deemed most important to them. Being recognized in nine categories is reassuring that we have our compass pointed in the right direction. I would just like to congratulate all the incredible organizations and businesses nominated and the award recipients. We all benefit from and enjoy the diverse and special services that make our community such a great place to live, play, work, and grow.”

As was the case in 2023, this year’s awards again recognized JCPRD as Best Large Employer, the Johnson County Museum as Best Museum, Shawnee Mission Park Dog Off-Leash Area as Best Dog Park, and Shawnee Mission Park Disc Golf Course as Best Disc Golf Course. Other categories in which JCPRD picked up awards in 2024 recognized “Gateway” in Meadowbrook Park as Best Piece of Public Art, Theatre in the Park as Best Performing Arts Venue, Shawnee Mission Park as Best Public Park, JCPRD’s Out of School Time programs as best After-School Care, and JCPRD summer camps as Best Summer Camp.

“JCPRD truly cares about our children and families,” said Children’s Services Manager Jennifer Anderson. “I hope this is confirmation that they know and feel that. We absolutely love what we do! Johnson County has a huge need for Out of School Time programs for working families, and there are a lot of options out there. It’s an honor that our community trusts us to provide that service for them.

Best After-School Care

JCPRD is committed to providing families with quality Out of School Time (OST) programs at an affordable cost. Staff are dedicated to providing children with what they need: a safe, enriching, fun place to be. With more than half a million annual participations, these programs are offered at 66 schools located in the De Soto, Gardner-Edgerton, Shawnee Mission, and Olathe school districts. Each program site values the unique nature of children by offering a variety of group and self-selected activities. Choices offered include physical activities, games, and social time as well as creative arts and quiet time for homework, reading, or relaxing. Programs also seek to include special projects, field trips, parties, and other activities based upon the interests of the children enrolled.

Best Summer Camp

For more than 40 years, JCPRD has been offering youth day camps in the summer months. In 2024, this took the form of more than 95 separate camps for ages 3 to 19 offered primarily in June and July, with some offerings in late May and early August. Camp topics include fine and performing arts, nature, outdoor skills, science, heritage & history, leadership, sports, and many more! New camps are added each year. Camps provide an environment where kids can discover themselves, make new friends, and fit in. Beyond summer camps, JCPRD also offers a small number of camps during the winter holidays and spring break.