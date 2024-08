A Texas-based company serving up sweet treats will soon start delivering them to the doors of Johnson Countians.

This week, cookie company Tiff’s Treats launched six new delivery outposts in the Kansas City metro, including parts of Johnson County.

Tiff’s Treats will deliver to two JoCo cities

According to a company news release, Tiff’s Treats will deliver its cookies to Overland Park and Olathe residents.

Both outposts will offer delivery only, with no in-person pickup option.

Tiff’s Treats will offer cookie delivery from 10 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Tiff’s Treats offers “fresh-baked” cookies

The company’s made-to-order menu ranges from classic flavors like chocolate chip, peanut butter and snickerdoodle to signature flavors like birthday confetti and s’mores.

For those who can’t decide on one flavor, the menu also features a “Tiff’s Mix” of five flavors. That includes chocolate chip, sugar with M&Ms, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin and double chocolate chip.

Tiff’s Treats also offers larger party trays with a variety of flavors intended for parties of 12 to 72 people.

This marks the company’s first JoCo presence

This new launch also marks Tiff’s Treats’ first delivery presence in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The company also intends to start delivering its cookies in North Kansas City, downtown Kansas City, Lee’s Summit and Lawrence this week.

“The world has fallen in love with Kansas City for a reason, and we are all-in on sharing our cookie kindness with such a vibrant community,” said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff’s Treats, in a release. “We can’t wait to share our freshly-baked treats with families, friends, football fans, and students as they ramp up for a season of celebration.”

