Woman, 92, dies after being run over in Overland Park driveway

Overland Park police say a 92-year-old woman has died after being run over by a car in a driveway on Monday morning.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near the intersection of West 96th Terrace and Foster Street at about 9:30 a.m.

In a news release late Monday evening, Overland Park Police Capt. Keith Hruska says a vehicle was backing out of the garage and hit the woman as she was standing in the driveway.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the woman was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived, and she was communicating with paramedics about her injuries.

“The 92-year-old female that was struck was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment,” Hruska said in the release. “Officers were informed later that the victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Police are withholding the woman’s name until proper notifications can be made.