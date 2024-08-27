Mike Frizzell August 27, 2024 Emergency Response Woman, 92, dies after being run over in Overland Park driveway Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Overland Park Police. File photo. Overland Park police say a 92-year-old woman has died after being run over by a car in a driveway on Monday morning. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near the intersection of West 96th Terrace and Foster Street at about 9:30 a.m. In a news release late Monday evening, Overland Park Police Capt. Keith Hruska says a vehicle was backing out of the garage and hit the woman as she was standing in the driveway. pic.twitter.com/2sLImLiPXe — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) August 27, 2024 “The 92-year-old female that was struck was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment,” Hruska said in the release. “Officers were informed later that the victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.” The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. Police are withholding the woman’s name until proper notifications can be made. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleFirst dedicated stunt training facility in Johnson County opening soonNext articleLenexa commission recommends denial of homeless shelter permit. What happens now? Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Could farmland tract in Olathe help fill ‘missing middle’ housing gap? Developers think so She just graduated from BV Northwest. Now she’s a ‘KC Superstar.’ Roeland Park approves 2025 budget with slight property tax decrease Tiff’s Treats, ‘warm cookie delivery’ company, opening in 2 JoCo cities Lenexa commission recommends denial of homeless shelter permit. What happens now?