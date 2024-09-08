The Red Cross is assisting residents of 16 apartments following an early-morning fire in northern Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to the London Square Apartments, 6206 Robinson St., at 1:03 a.m. Sunday.

That’s just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Crestview Elementary.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire from a second-floor apartment, and evacuations were underway.

Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said there was a report of one person still inside the building, but fire crews quickly located and evacuated that person.

“Firefighters knocked down an exterior fire on a second-story balcony, but fire had already made its way into the building’s attic,” Rhodes said.

A second alarm was dispatched to bring in additional firefighters to help attack the fire in the attic. The second alarm brought in extra crews from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2, as well as the Shawnee Fire Department.

The fire was reported to be under control at 2:27 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

“At least four units suffered significant fire and water damage,” Rhodes said. “Power had to be cut to the entire building, displacing 16 units in all.”

Displaced residents who need help finding a place to stay are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.