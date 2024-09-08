Mike Frizzell September 8, 2024 Emergency Response Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents of 16 units, no injuries reported Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL An Overland Park firefighter on the roof of an apartment building Saturday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Red Cross is assisting residents of 16 apartments following an early-morning fire in northern Overland Park. Firefighters from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to the London Square Apartments, 6206 Robinson St., at 1:03 a.m. Sunday. That’s just north of Shawnee Mission Parkway, near Crestview Elementary. Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire from a second-floor apartment, and evacuations were underway. Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said there was a report of one person still inside the building, but fire crews quickly located and evacuated that person. Firefighters on the scene early Sunday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. “Firefighters knocked down an exterior fire on a second-story balcony, but fire had already made its way into the building’s attic,” Rhodes said. A second alarm was dispatched to bring in additional firefighters to help attack the fire in the attic. The second alarm brought in extra crews from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District No. 2, as well as the Shawnee Fire Department. The fire was reported to be under control at 2:27 a.m. No injuries were reported. Overland Park firefighters on the ground wait for their next assignment as flames start to come through the roof of the apartment complex. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. “At least four units suffered significant fire and water damage,” Rhodes said. “Power had to be cut to the entire building, displacing 16 units in all.” Displaced residents who need help finding a place to stay are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous article1 dead, 1 in custody following suspected drunk driving crash in Lenexa LATEST HEADLINES 1 dead, 1 in custody following suspected drunk driving crash in Lenexa 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35 near Antioch Road Johnson County dedicates time capsule in county square Burger chain Five Guys opens newest Overland Park location Here’s what to expect at Prairie Village’s 13th JazzFest