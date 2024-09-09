A message from AdventHealth: Swing into action to fight Arthritis

By David Marks

Even walking around the block or swimming a few laps might not seem possible when your joints are stiff and painful. But the truth is exercise is especially important if you suffer from arthritis.

Of course, that doesn’t mean running a marathon or climbing Mt. Everest. But the right kinds of regular, moderate exercise can improve health and fitness without hurting your joints. After all, your bones need strong muscles for support. And weak muscles put more stress on joints.

Keep in mind, it’s important to do a mixture of exercises, including stretching, strengthening, aerobic and balance exercises. These joint-friendly physical activities put no or low stress on the joints:

Brisk walking

Cycling

Light gardening

Dancing

Tai chi

Swimming

Water exercises — like shoulder shrugs and ankle circles in the water.

For strength training, choose weights or resistance bands that do not cause joint pain. As your body gets used to an activity, you can increase the difficulty in small amounts over time.

Exercise & fitness tips

Be sure to protect your joints as you exercise them

Keep the impact low. Examples include stationary or recumbent bicycling, elliptical trainer workouts or exercise in the water.



Use heat. Deliver the heat with warm towels, hot packs or a shower. Use for about 20 minutes.

Move gently. Start with range-of-motion exercises for five to 10 minutes before you move on to strengthening or aerobic exercises.

Go slowly. If you feel pain, take a break. Slow down if you see swelling or redness in your joints.

Ice afterward. Use ice on your joints for up to 20 minutes as needed after activity. This is even more important if your joints are swollen.

