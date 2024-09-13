A new story about rediscovering one’s Jewish identity is about to be told on stage.

From Sept. 14-22, “Tree of Life,” a new work by playwright Victor Wishna, premieres at the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

Stage and screen actor Victor Raider-Wexler will lead the ensemble cast. Aside from Raider-Wexler’s presence at the White Theatre last season, he’s also made many TV appearances, including a recurring role on “Seinfeld” – and film performances, such as Tom Cruise’s “Minority Report” and Will Smith’s “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

While entirely fictional, this two-act play was inspired by true events, specifically through a freelance job Wishna was doing for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2018. Directing the play is University of Kansas doctoral theater student Jonah Greene.

The play explores how identity has roots in community

The play is set in Wiconee, Iowa, where a once thriving yet small synagogue that’s over a century old is in the process of being decommissioned. While members are giving away ritual items, some still have trouble letting go.

Marianela, a graduate student from Colombia, comes to visit, conduct research and take the Torah scroll, a central book of Jewish tradition, back to her community of Jewish people who are rediscovering their roots.

Wishna wanted to tell a distinctly Midwestern Jewish story without stereotypes and that touches on a lesser-known history. The play is centered around identity and explores how much of it is rooted in community.

“I really want audience members, regardless of background, to pose questions about how this might apply to their own lives, or what does it mean to feel connected and part of communities,” Wishna said.

The play was a top finalist for The Jewish Plays Project

“Tree of Life” was a Finalist in the 2022 National Jewish Playwrighting Contest.

For months, the show appeared on stage in different theaters across the country, getting great reactions, Wishna said; however, until now, it’s never been fully produced.

Greene, the director, has been workshopping the play alongside several cast and production members since November 2023. Since that time, the production has gone through multiple table reads, script development, weekend workshops and lots of feedback.

“When you’ve worked on something for so long, after being in rehearsals, when I’ve gotten to pop in and out, seeing the runs these past couple weeks, I’m pretty much immune to the script. I am not the least bit objective,” Wishna said. “Yet what the actors are doing with it — and technical elements in certain moments — still get me every time. So I’m excited to see how audiences react.”

Tickets are still available

Tickets to see “Tree of Life” are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org and start at $18.

Performance dates and times include:

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. (Sold Out)

Thursday: Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.

