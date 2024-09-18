Inside JCPRD: There’s still time to enter the “Picture Your JCPRD” contest

By David Markham

There’s now less than two weeks left to enter the “Picture Your JCPRD” contest.

It’s free to enter, and the final submission deadline is Sept. 30. To be considered, submissions must be uploaded to JCPRD.com/2042/Picture-Your-JCPRD. The contest is open to photographers of all ages, with the exception of JCPRD employees and their immediate family members.

“As of today, we’ve received 158 images from 67 patrons, and we’d love to have more to showcase the variety of scenery and experiences JCPRD has to offer,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Kellen Jenkins. “Plus, there’s opportunities to take home prizes in cash or JCPRD credit. And even if you don’t have time to go out and create new images before the deadline, you might find some great pictures in your archives from up to three years back.”

Contest entries are being accepted in three categories:

Landscapes which capture the natural beauty of JCPRD parks.

which capture the natural beauty of JCPRD parks. Recreation & Activities highlighting various recreational activities available in our parks and facilities.

highlighting various recreational activities available in our parks and facilities. Wildlife showcasing the diverse wildlife that inhabits our parks.

While entries submitted so far include pictures in all three categories, images of patrons engaged in JCPRD’s many recreational programs and activities are especially welcome.

To enter the contest, visit JCPRD.com/2042/Picture-Your-JCPRD and follow the submission instructions. To ensure the best quality for judging and future use, only high-resolution JPG images will be accepted.

Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, relevance to the category, and overall impact.

For each category, JCPRD will award three prizes: a $250 cash prize for first place (or $500 JCPRD gift card), $100 cash prize for second place (or $200 JCPRD gift card), and $50 cash prize for third place (or $100 JCPRD gift card). In addition, all prize-winning photos will be featured on JCPRD’s website and Facebook page.

Here’s a reminder of important contest information entrants should be aware of:

All photographs must have been taken within the past three years in one of JCPRD’s parks or facilities (see JCPRD.com/facilities for a list of eligible locations) or at a JCPRD sponsored class, program, or event. All photographs must be original images taken by the entrant and cannot have been previously published. Photos should accurately reflect the subject matter and scene as it appeared and should not be digitally altered beyond standard optimization.

Each entrant may enter up to three photos in each category. Photographs must be submitted in JPG format using .jpg as the file extension. Files must be high resolution of at least 3.2 megapixels or greater. If there are patrons/participants in the submitted photo(s) that are under the age of 18, you must affirm that you have been granted permission by the individuals pictured to submit this photo.

By entering the contest, photographers grant JCPRD the right at its discretion to edit, adapt, use, and distribute submitted images, in whole or in part, without payment or any other consideration in perpetuity; and to identify the photographer by name and city of residence. Other than these usage rights, participants retain all rights to any photographs submitted – including ownership if applicable.

Photo entries could be used across JCPRD marketing materials, including but not limited to social media, websites, and print materials like brochures and flyers.

Complete contest rules can be found at: JCPRD.com/2042/Picture-Your-JCPRD.