A local Mexican eatery has closed its doors in Olathe after more than a decade in operation.

This past weekend, Salty Iguana announced the closure of its Olathe location, thanking customers for their long-standing support.

Salty Iguana operated at 10478 S. Ridgeview Road

The restaurant operated out of a space at the Ridgeview Marketplace, just off West 105th Street and Ridgeview Road.

There, it neighbored the Betty Rae’s ice cream shop and The Rub Bar-B-Que.

Salty Iguana occupied its Olathe space for nearly 15 years.

Salty Iguana’s last day was Sunday

In a social media post, the restaurant’s owners said their focus will redirect toward operating Salty Iguana’s other three other nearby locations.

In the post, they thanked customers and staff for helping to make the Olathe restaurant a meaningful place in the community.

“After being open for more than a decade, we are so grateful to our amazing customers & staff that made Olathe feel like home,” the post read. “We made so many happy memories, from supporting local youth soccer to hosting high school iguana art competitions, all while serving your Salty favorites.”

Salty Iguana still has one more Johnson County location

The Mexican eatery still has a location further north, at 8228 Mission Road in Prairie Village.

That location will remain open, along with another Kansas location in Lawrence.

Across the state line, Salty Iguana also has a location in Independence, Missouri.

Want more food and drink news? This Mediterranean restaurant in Overland Park now has more space, new menu items