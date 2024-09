An Arkansas man pleaded guilty to attempted murder after he stabbed a Shawnee liquor store employee multiple times.

On Sept. 12, Amanjit Singh, 34, of Sherwood, Arkansas, entered a guilty plea in Johnson County Court for attempted first-degree murder, a level 1 felony. Judge Thomas Sutherland is presiding over the case.

The charge stems from a stabbing that occurred at Stonebridge Liquors, 6648 Nieman Road, in 2023.

The victim was in critical condition

At about 12:47 on June 9, 2023, Shawnee police responded to a call of a liquor store employee that was stabbed multiple times. When they arrived, they found the person in critical condition.

“The 47-year-old female victim reported that a man walked into the store and attacked her with a knife,” Shawnee police spokesperson Major Jim Baker stated in a press release in 2023. “The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.”

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, the Kansas Highway Patrol located and arrested Singh. The police stated no motive for the attack.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office didn’t return a request for comment on the victim’s current condition.

Singh’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.

Singh will be sentenced in October

Singh is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in front of Judge Sutherland.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Other Shawnee crime news: Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in downtown Shawnee murder