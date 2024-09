Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately stated Mayor Sollie Flora was absent from this meeting. This story has been updated to show Flora was present.

A downtown Mission apartment complex is receiving public incentives for a second phase.

The Mission City Council on Wednesday voted 7-0 to approve a tax increment financing request for up to $5 million for phase two of the Lanes at Mission Bowl. Councilmember Josepha Haden Chomphosy was absent.

The Lanes sit on the site of the former Mission Bowl bowling alley, which burnt down in April 2015.

This comes as phase one, a 170-unit apartment building, is completed and welcoming tenants.

The redevelopment agreement for phase two is OK’d

For phase two, Sunflower Development Group plans to build a 96-unit apartment next door to the 170-unit facility.

This is planned for the empty parking lot to the east of the recently-built apartment building.

Like with phase one, Sunflower agreed to set aside 20% of the units for lower-income tenants and to earning a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for phase two.

Phase two’s public incentives feature up to $5 million in tax increment financing dollars.

The city council also voted 7-0 to approve a separate resolution of intent to issue up to $22 million in industrial revenue bonds.

‘Part of Mission that really deserves some development’

Councilmember Trent Boultinghouse called the Lanes “an exciting project,” stating that it fits in with the neighborhood.

Boultinghouse also said Sunflower has proven to be a “good faith entity” and applauded the developer’s efforts to bring a positive project to the city.

Councilmember Ben Chociej said he’s excited about phase two for the same reasons why he was excited about phase one of the Lanes.

Chociej said residential housing is “badly needed” in this downtown area.

“I think this is a part of Mission that really deserves some development and residents moving in, bringing life to some of the shops that have had ‘for lease’ signs in the window,” Chociej said.

Next steps:

Developers must start construction of the project by Dec. 31, 2025, according to the redevelopment agreement.

Phase two must be completed by December 2027, otherwise the developer risks defaulting on the agreement.

