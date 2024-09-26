Despite a short-lived spike in wastewater data for northeast Johnson County last month, the overall trend of COVID-19 infections in the county and statewide has been on the decline, according to data from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

As the next cold and flu season approaches, the county’s website shows that while sewage monitoring systems show Kansas with “very high” levels of COVID virus, the overall trend is likely downward. Activity for flu and respiratory syncytial virus in wastewater also is minimal statewide, according to the site.

Wastewater data gives an early warning

Testing wastewater for viral activity is considered an early warning metric for future outbreaks. With one exception, county sewersheds had shown a gradual increase in COVID-19 concentrations since June. That one sewershed was northeastern Johnson County, which showed a steep increase in the virus between early and mid-August. However after about Aug. 20, the viral activity fell precipitously and is now more in line with other wastewater divisions.

Now a two-week snapshot puts that area slightly above others, whose levels are a bit lower than they were in July.

Ashley Follett, a spokesperson for the county health department, said that outliers like the northeast sewershed can be deceiving because people in populated areas are likely to travel for work, school and activities. Analysts focus more on trends across all sewersheds, she said.

“Wastewater trends tend to fluctuate, and we can expect to see some increases as new variants emerge,” Follett said. “But the current overall trend is on the decline.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bears that out. As of Sept. 17, COVID-19 infections were stable or declining in 45 states and growing in three. Kansas was listed among the states where COVID is “likely declining.” Missouri was one of three states that were not estimated on the map.

Infections were trending upward in New Jersey and “likely growing” in Washington and Massachusetts.

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are now available

Advice on prevention this year is similar to previous years. Everyone aged 6 months and older is recommended to get the updated COVID vaccine, she said. COVID and flu vaccines are widely available at pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

Besides being vaccinated, the county health department encourages hand washing, paying attention to indoor air quality and staying home if sick. Masks, distancing and testing are additional precautions that can be taken.

People who become infected should stay home and away from others until they have been fever free and feeling better without medication for 24 hours. The additional precautions should be used for the following five days.

Need a COVID test? Here’s a link to order free COVID-19 tests.