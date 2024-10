The Nov. 5 election promises to be a consequential one not only nationally but also in Kansas and Johnson County.

Johnson County Post readers will face a full slate of choices, including candidates vying for Kansas’ Third Congressional District, every Kansas House and Senate district, three county commission seats, district attorney and sheriff, as well as more than a dozen judges up for retention vote.

Early voting is set to begin at select in-person locations throughout Johnson County on Saturday, Oct. 19.

As a service to our readers, the KC Media Collective, in partnership with The Kansas City Star, is making its KC Voter Guide 2024 available to Post readers for free.

Go to the KC Voter Guide 2024

This guide features capsules for every race in the five-county Kansas City metro region on both sides of the state line.

In each race, readers can get introduced to every candidate, including brief personal biographies and explanations of their positions on key policy issues.

Along with our typical election coverage, including live in-person candidate forums and candidates’ responses to reader-inspired questionnaires, the Johnson County Post wanted to alert our readers to the KC Voter Guide 2024, as well.

We think it will serve as an invaluable resource to Johnson County voters as they prepare to go to the polls up to and on Nov. 5.

Click on this graphic on our main page throughout election season and you’ll be taken directly to the KC Voter Guide.

Also check out the KC Media Collective’s FAQ on how to vote in Kansas, if you have any questions about voter registration, early voting, vote by mail or going to the polls on Election Day itself.