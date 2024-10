Four candidates vying for two Kansas Senate districts in northwestern Johnson County shared differing views on tax policy, public education and abortion, among other topics, at a forum hosted by the Johnson County Post Thursday night.

The Post is hosting more than a dozen separate forums for Kansas Statehouse districts in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Thursday’s forum was hosted at Monticello Library in Shawnee.

The two districts included in this forum were:

Senate District 9, a district covering parts of four counties, including portions of De Soto, Lenexa and Olathe in Johnson County,

and Senate District 10, covering most of Shawnee, as well as portions of Bonner Springs, Lake Quivira, Lenexa and Olathe.

Who’s running?

Senate District 9

Retired IT engineer Norman Mallicoat, a Democrat

Incumbent Republican Sen. Beverly Gossage

Senate District 10

Small business owner Andrew Mall, a Democrat

Incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Thompson

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Thursday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

*NOTE: In the final 10-15 minutes of this video, there are multiple periods of static that make it hard to hear some candidates’ responses for a few seconds at a time. (You can also review those moments in another video posted by an audience member to YouTube. That YouTube channel is run by Billy Croan, and the Post has permission to cite his video.)

Questions and timestamps