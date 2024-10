The Blue Valley School District is the top district in Kansas and ranked 76th nationally, against 10,561 districts, according to data analytics website Niche.

The website recently announced its 2025 nationwide school ratings.

“Receiving this recognition is both an honor and a reminder of the tremendous responsibility we have to our students and community,” said Superintendent Tonya Merrigan. “It speaks to the collaborative spirit that defines Blue Valley — where educators, families and the community work together to create an environment that fosters an exceptional educational experience for all students.

“Our continued focus on excellence in teaching, learning and fostering meaningful connections will guide us as we prepare students for their future.”

Other rankings

Here are some other notable rankings listed in the announcement:

Blue Valley was also named No. 1 for districts with the best teachers by Niche.

Blue Valley ranked No. 1 among Kansas City metro schools.

On another list, Blue Valley ranked 3rd best district for student athletes behind Derby Public Schools and the Renwick School District in Andale.

How did Niche come up with the ranking?

The website ranked school districts using reviews from current students, alumni and parents, along with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education.

Across Johnson County

Other school districts in the county ranked high at the state level.