A coffee chain intends to build a new Overland Park shop on the grounds of a brand new mixed-use development.

Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew intends to build a new store at the OsLo mixed-use development in central Overland Park, according to city documents.

7 Brew will be near 135th Street and Antioch Road

The company will build a drive-thru coffee shop on the southwest corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road.

The OsLo project as a whole includes 413 apartments, as well as restaurants, retail and a drive-thru bank.

Officials with the Arkansas-based company did not immediately respond to Post inquiries about the store’s opening timeline.

An “elevated” drive-thru coffee experience

The coffee chain’s menu features seven “original” coffee drinks, with flavors like cinnamon roll, blondie (caramel and vanilla breve), and white chocolate mocha.

7 Brew also serves coffee classics like cold brews, mochas and caramel macchiatos — in addition to tea drinks like chai and matcha lattes.

In addition to coffee, 7 Brew also offers flavored energy drinks and sparkling waters as well as other options like smoothies and lemonades.

This marks the fourth 7 Brew in Johnson County

The 7 Brew location at the OsLo development will also serve as the third in Overland Park.

Outside of Overland Park, the Arkansas-based company also has a location in Olathe.

Across the state line, the company also has a store in Kansas City, Missouri.

