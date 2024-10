After several years of military service, Shane Hagen is shifting his focus toward the world of wellness.

His new med spa, Valor Wellness and Aesthetics, opened its doors in southern Overland Park at the beginning of the month.

Valor Wellness and Aesthetics is at 7709 W. 151st St.

The spa and wellness center occupies a space at the Stanley Station shopping center, just off 151st Street and U.S. Highway 69.

Allstate Insurance Company previously occupied the space as an office.

Valor Wellness and Aesthetics operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Valor offers aesthetic and medical services

The center offers a wide range of aesthetic services, from IV hydration and microneedling to chemical peels and cosmetic injections.

On the wellness side, Valor also offers medically-supervised weight loss services, as well as medical physical exams and lab testing.

Hagen said he was initially drawn to the wellness and aesthetics sphere for its role in quickly improving a person’s well-being, inside and out.

“I really like the aesthetics world, because you kind of get that instant gratification of improving somebody’s appearance and making them feel better,” he said. “It’s just kind of different from traditional medicine.”

The med spa is the owner’s first business

In addition to his work in the army, Hagen is also a certified nurse practitioner and has more than two decades of clinical experience within the Saint Luke’s Health System.

The name of the med spa is also a nod to Hagen’s previous military chapter, referring to the common term for bravery and courage in the face of danger.

Jamee Hagen, Shane Hagen’s wife and the co-founder of Valor Wellness and Aesthetics, also brings wellness expertise of her own as a registered dietician.

The couple will serve as the med spa’s only staff for now. But in time, Shane said, they hope to potentially grow Valor’s team with more nurses, estheticians or other medical providers.

The potential to expand is part of why they chose the space after all, he said, along with the fact that, as Lee’s Summit, Missouri, residents themselves, the couple has grown fond of spending time in the Johnson County community.

“We chose this building because it had enough space to be able to expand without moving to a different location,” he said. “And we really enjoy this area; I think we spend most of our time in Johnson County. There’s just so much here.”

