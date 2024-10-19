Your Library: National Friends of Libraries Week is October 20-26

Join the Friends of Johnson County Library in celebrating the 19th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, October 20-26. This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible role Johnson County Library plays in making a difference in people’s lives. Through group book discussions, storytimes, genealogy services, Summer Reading, Citizenship Civics, incarcerated services, meeting room reservations and so much more, the Library creates and sustains community in countless ways every single day.

Friends of Johnson County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization promoting community awareness and participation in library services. The Friends serve as library advocates and promote literacy and lifelong learning. Funds raised from your book purchases and your membership support library collection development, community engagement, library advocacy, and so much more.

The Friends would like to hear how libraries have improved and brightened your life. During National Friends of Libraries Week, share your story on social media using the hashtag #nfolw24. Take a moment to snap a selfie when you pick up your holds, or give a shoutout to a Library staff member who’s made a difference. Be sure to tag the Friends of Johnson County Library (@jclfriends) in your posts.

Last week, the Friends announced the 2024 winners of the beloved Annual Bookmark Design Contest at the Johnson County Library Board meeting. The contest commemorates the creativity of our Library-loving community. The winning illustrations are printed as bookmarks and are available to pick up at all 14 Johnson County Library branches and at the Friends Headquarters, 8279 Melrose Dr., Lenexa, KS 66214, where you can shop their large selection of gently used books each Saturday.

National Friends of Libraries Week is the perfect time to join or renew your commitment to the Friends. You’ll support a valuable community resource, receive a 20% discount on awesome used books, and be part of a Friends family who believe in Libraries just like you. To join or renew your membership, visit joinjclfriends.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom