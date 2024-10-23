From the driveway off Lee Boulevard near 96th Street, Leawood’s cupola-topped original city hall and fire station present a tidy-looking if a tad careworn picture of the 1950s, when the structures were built.

Inside, though, there are problems.

Although the city hall building is still stable, inspections have found a trifecta of contaminants — asbestos, mold and lead paint. Water from around the cupola has damaged parts of the ceiling, and there is some wood rot.

Neither building is currently in use, except as storage for boxes, the odd piece of furniture and a 1949 classic fire truck that was reportedly once the model for a Christmas ornament.

Leawood city councilmembers and some residents toured both buildings recently as they prepared to once again take up the years-long question of what should be done with the property.

A remnant of mid-century Johnson County

The city hall building at 9615 Lee Blvd. is flanked by the original fire station to the north and the new Fire Station 31 to the south.

Behind the original fire station is a community garden.

The 1,100-square-foot city hall was built in 1953 and originally housed offices of the city clerk, council, police and courts.

Even in its day, the space was a bit small and sometimes residents wanting to observe a council meeting had to listen outside at the open windows, according to some at the tour who had been there.

The building has not been in use since 1994.

The original Fire Station 1 was opened in 1951 with two bays, with two more added in 1960, followed by some other office and living space additions. It was retired earlier this year.

A playground, a park, a replica?

City leaders and residents have been mulling ideas for what to do with the buildings for at least the past 16 years, after the Leawood Historic Commission sent a letter in 2008 asking the governing body to preserve and reuse the original buildings.

Along the way, various ideas have been put forward, including a community green space, a fire-themed playground, spray park and meeting rooms.

Officials and residents also looked at the possibility of moving the city hall building to another location or replacing it with a replica.

During the last big discussion before the pandemic, though, the council unanimously nixed the idea of relocating the historic building.

Council talks timeline, worries about cost

The tour this month, before the city council’s regular meeting, signals the council’s plan to take up the question again.

Councilmembers asked questions during the tour but have yet to take any formal action.

Various city advisory committees have already weighed in, with differing views on whether to keep the buildings or the community garden.

The parks and recreation committee favored green space and playground, while the arts council considered a botanical garden with art elements or perhaps art display and community gathering in the fire station bays.

For its part, the historic commission liked the idea of a museum.

Councilmembers intend to have more work sessions in November and December, and possibly beyond, with the aim of fleshing out more details.

“The output I hope to have from this is a plan,” said Mayor Marc Elkins, “nothing where we’re putting spade in dirt.”

He added that as far as construction or demolition as early as 2025, “I don’t think that’s where we’re headed.”

Part of the process will be to decide which ideas merit the expense of getting estimates and further study, he said.

Councilmember Julie Cain said money would also be an issue in getting her vote.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees in your house, my house or the city,” she said. “We have to have a balanced budget.”

She continued, “Ideally, we’d be made of money and we’d be building the Taj Mahal on these two acres, but the reality is this project does not exist in a vacuum.”