79-year-old motorcyclist injured in crash on I-35 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Olathe man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday evening in Lenexa.

Troopers responded with Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street at 6:20 p.m.

Firefighters found a motorcycle crashed into the grassy area between 87th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.

The rider, later identified by Highway Patrol troopers as a 79-year-old Olathe man, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the motorcycle, a 1993 BMW K75RT, was being ridden northbound in the right lane when the rider “thought there was an exit and hit the barrier wall instead.”

Radio traffic indicated the man was thrown from the motorcycle after colliding with the wall.

The Highway Patrol’s online crash log states that the man was wearing a helmet and was being treated for a “suspected minor injury.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A tow truck removed the crashed motorcycle, and the highway returned to regular traffic just before 7:30.