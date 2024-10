Matt Murphy has spent the last several weeks readying his new cocktail lounge. For nearby residents, the opening can’t come soon enough, he said.

After all, locals are eager for something new.

Southern Olathe is home to several sports bars but not as many places to grab mixed drinks for a date night or a quieter evening out with friends.

His new cocktail bar and lounge, Quaint, aims to change that. The new spot opened its doors Wednesday, next to Murphy’s other business, Fireside Cigar — a cigar shop and lounge.

Quaint operates at 15995 South Bradley Dr.

Murphy’s lounge occupies a space at the Arbor Creek Village shopping center, just off 159th Street and South Mur-Len Road.

Wellness Massage previously occupied the space, before closing in 2020.

Quaint will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays. The lounge will offer private event bookings Sunday through Tuesday.

Quaint offers specialty cocktails and other libations

The menu at Quaint, as Murphy puts it, “keeps it simple.”

The bar serves 15 specialty cocktails, all of which are variations of classic cocktails.

In addition to its standard menu, Quaint will also offer seasonal selections, along with a limited wine service and spirits like whiskey and tequila.

The space itself has seating for 50 to 60 customers at both the bar and tables.

Murphy said he would consider Quaint a before- or after-dinner spot for people looking to grab a drink before heading to, say, downtown Kansas City or other parts of Johnson County for a night out.

“It’s a neighborhood spot, to some degree,” he said. “But we also wanted to be a destination spot, something out of the ordinary. I kind of wanted it to be a space where you don’t necessarily feel like you’re in south Olathe, you feel like you’re downtown or somewhere else.”

Quaint is not Murphy’s first business

Murphy opened Fireside Cigar, next door to Quaint, in 2021. Before moving to Johnson County 10 years ago, he also helped open a cigar bar on the East Coast.

Murphy said his two businesses will be two distinct spaces, with Quaint being entirely smoke-free.

On Tuesday, before the lounge’s opening, he said he looked forward to filling a gap in the local market and bringing a new experience to the city he lives in.

“There’s nothing like it in Olathe,” he said. “This area’s got a lot of growth and a lot of development in the works right now. I think it will only grow from here.”

