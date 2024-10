Plans for a shaved ice company’s first Johnson County location have begun to take shape.

After gaining city approvals on its final development plan this month, Bahama Buck’s appears to have started construction on its new Overland Park location, according to the company’s website.

Officials with the Texas-based company did not immediately respond to the Post’s inquiries about what this means for an opening timeline. Initially, though, the company anticipated a spring 2025 launch.

Bahama Buck’s will be near 135th and Nieman

The shaved ice shop will occupy a space on the northwest corner of 135th Street and Nieman Road, near a 7-Eleven.

The 950-square-foot building will focus on drive-thru service.

Regular hours for the new Overland Park shop have not yet been publicized.

Bahama Buck’s serves snow cones and other sweet treats

The shop offers shaved ice in a wide variety of flavors, from “cracklin” cotton candy and “wacky” watermelon to birthday cake and peach cobbler.

The menu also offers several topping and add-in options for customers, such as sprinkles, caramel, gummy bears and sour spray.

In addition to shaved ice, Bahama Bucks serves other desserts like fruit smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, flavored Red Bull drinks and acai bowls.

This is the first Bahama Buck’s in Johnson County

The Overland Park shop will be the first Bahama Buck’s shop in the wider Kansas City metro, as well.

Bahama Buck’s opened its first location in Lubbock, Texas, in 1990.

The closest location to Johnson County currently is in Branson, Missouri.

