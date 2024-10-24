Bridge to Fit: Looking for some spooktacular Halloween fun with friends and family?

BridgeFit Personal Training and Overland Park Racquet Club are hosting a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

It’s the perfect way to celebrate Halloween with the community!

What will be going on?

🍫 Trunk or Treat (No Sign-Up Needed)

Free candy and dinosaur sightings—how can you lose?

💪 Free Beginners Strength Training Workout for adults 40+ (5 Spots Available)

Are you looking to build strength, muscle, or tone? In this beginner’s class for adults 40+, you’ll learn exercise technique and discover which exercises work best for your body. So you can get the most out of the exercise without banging up your body in the process.

👉 Click here to claim your spot in the the Beginners Strength Training Workout. (Act soon! Only 5 Spots Available!)

🎾 Dino Day – Free Kids Tennis Class (10 Spots Available)

Calling all kiddos ages 4-12! Come join us for our Halloween-themed Dino day at Overland Park Racquet Club and learn to play while having fun! Make sure you come to class dressed up in your Halloween costume!

10 spots available for 1 FREE Junior tennis class:

Red Ball (Ages 4-6) 9-10 a.m.

Red Ball (Ages 7-9) 10-11 a.m.

Orange Ball (Ages 10-12) 11 a.m.-noon

👉Click here to claim your kiddo’s spot for the Dino Day Tennis Class! (Act soon! Just 10 Spots Available)