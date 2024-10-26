Your Library: Homework help for all age students

Students of all ages can find homework help at Johnson County Library. You’ll find research help, magazine searches, practice test, tutorials and live homework help for a wide range of subjects and grade levels. In addition to helping with homework, these resources also offer great benefits for students. They can help reduce stress, improve grades, boost self-esteem and build important learning skills. All you need is Johnson County Library card to get started.

Here are a few of the resources available with your Library card:

Biography (Gale In Context)

Find biographies of individuals in a wide range of subjects including business, politics, government, history, science, sports, the arts and entertainment. Content includes magazine articles, video footage, radio broadcasts, photographs and more to provide contextual information on the world’s most influential people.

Brainfuse HelpNow

Get homework help with live tutoring, a writing lab with feedback, a Skillsurfer offering study resources and test prep, or LEAP where a student can create a customized learning plan.

CultureGrams

Perfect for kids and teens, CultureGrams contains information on history, culture, and geography of each American state, Canadian provinces, countries and regions of the world. Graphics, charts, videos, printable fact sheets, recipes, interviews, and more are included with each entry.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy provides a free world-class education for anyone everywhere. Practice at your own pace beginning where you want and ending at the top! You will never run out of practice material and every problem can be broken down step by step.

LearningExpress

Take practice tests and tutorials designed for students elementary through graduate levels and adult learners. Academic or licensing tests are available, with immediate scoring, complete answer explanations, and individualized results analysis.

Lightbox

Bring learning to life with hundreds of interactive books online for grades K-12. Topics cover science, social studies, language arts and more. Each title has a suggested reading level (K-10) and interest level (K-12), and some titles also are provided in Spanish.

Check out the Homework Help topic pages for both kids and teens to find the perfect fit for your needs. There are also plenty of learning resources for adults. If you don’t have a Library card, you can stop by any of the 14 branches with an ID and proof of address to get one today, or Johnson County residents can sign up for an eCard for immediate access to most online resources.

