Whether current Shawnee Mission East students know it, the school’s longtime former athletic director Art Newcomer made a lasting impression on the Lancer experience still even today.

Newcomer, whose daughter said he fell in love with SM East in 1965 as a history teacher and assistant football coach, greatly expanded the school’s athletic department from offering six sports to 22.

As the eventual athletic director for roughly three decades, Newcomer also founded the Lancer Day Parade, a quintessential annual experience for SM East and the greater Prairie Village area that marks the beginning of football season with a parade down Mission Road.

Newcomer, who worked at SM East until 1995, died at age 91 on Oct. 26 in Dublin, Ohio, according to his obituary.

Now, his friends, family and the Lancer community are mourning Newcomer, who they describe as hardworking, kind-hearted and quirky.

“He was a Shawnee Mission East Lancer through and through,” Newcomer’s daughter Cara Mehrer told the Post. “He was a dedicated father, a dedicated friend and an overall advocate of students getting involved in athletics.”

Newcomer brought girls’ sports, soccer to SM East

Mehrer and Shawn Hair, SM East’s current head boys basketball coach who worked with Newcomer in 1996 on the football coaching staff, recalled the longtime athletic director’s commitment to a variety of sports programs, both boy’s and girl’s.

Mehrer said her father brought soccer to the school, despite doubts that SM East students would take to the sport. He also showed up to all sports activities from football and baseball to wrestling and tennis, she said.

“He would breathe, eat and sleep Shawnee Mission East,” Mehrer said.

Hair said Newcomer “was a huge advocate” for girls sports, bringing programs like girls volleyball, basketball and track to the school.

As a student himself during the time Newcomer was working to bring girls sports to SM East, Hair said he believes that had to have been a difficult task.

“He was never afraid of hard work, tackling challenges and always doing what’s best for the student athlete,” Hair said. “I think if we had more Art Newcomers, this would be a better society.”

‘It never rains on Lancer Day’

Hair said the Newcomer’s idea for the Lancer Day Parade is one of the lasting impacts the longtime athletic director had on SM East, one that is still felt every September.

Students create floats and walk down Mission Road from SM East to the Shops of Prairie Village to celebrate the start of the football season, typically in front of a crowd of thousands of people.

The parade has crossed generations, evidenced by SM East area board member Mary Sinclair, who participated in the parade as a student, a parent and now continues the tradition as a board member.

“That continued community connection is so powerful,” Sinclair said, about the event.

Hair said he believes Lancer Day is unique to SM East, as he is unaware of other big, public high schools with their own dedicated parades.

Hair, as a football coach in the 1990s, recalls riding down Mission Road with Newcomer on Lancer Day.

“He would say, ‘You know coach, it never rains on Lancer Day,’” Hair said. “That’s pretty much the spirit of Shawnee Mission East. It’s always going to be great to be a Lancer.”

Newcomer will be remembered as hardworking, quirky

Mehrer said she will always look up to her father as a role model, particularly for his work ethic and faith.

She said she will remember her father as a kind-hearted, sweet and quirky man who never had a bad thing to say about anybody.

“He was a very unique individual, there was nobody like Art Newcomer,” Mehrer said.

Hair said he loved how connected Newcomer was to the Lancer community. He said he’ll remember Newcomer as a caring, positive person who loved the school he served in some capacity for much of his adult life.

As for continuing Newcomer’s legacy, Hair said he hopes current SM East students remember the impact he had on the school, including the annual Newcomer scholarship award, given out each to the top boy and girl student-athletes at SM East.

Sinclair said she recalls knowing of Newcomer when she was a student, which is rare for students who may only be familiar with their teachers and principal.

Newcomer made sure he knew students by name, individual student interests and was a bit of a jokester, Sinclair said.

“I still think it was pretty remarkable how well he was known by students across multiple generations,” Sinclair said. “I think he was just that kind of administrator. He was just so supportive and paid attention and would acknowledge students.”

A Nov. 2 funeral service is open to the public