Community members bid farewell to the iconic red barn slides at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park.

On Thursday, as the annual season at the farmstead came to a close, children (and some adults) took their final journeys down the two slides and placed painted handprints on them, as well.

Ruby the goat, the farmstead’s mascot, took the very last slide down at 4:55 p.m.

The slides will be taken down now that the season is over, though the play barn itself and its contents will remain.

Next season, a new set of playground equipment will replace the slides next to the barn.

The new structure will have three slides and other features for playing and climbing. It will also have some accessible play elements.

“We’re thrilled to unveil a new and exciting play structure that will enhance the experience for our young visitors,” said Scott Gamerl, the farmstead’s manager, in a news release.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Rd., will open for the 2025 season on April 1.

