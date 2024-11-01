fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events

PHOTOS: Visitors go down Deanna Rose’s beloved barn slides one last time

Share this story:

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.
Children (and a few adults) took their last slides on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Community members bid farewell to the iconic red barn slides at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park.

On Thursday, as the annual season at the farmstead came to a close, children (and some adults) took their final journeys down the two slides and placed painted handprints on them, as well.

Ruby the goat, the farmstead’s mascot, took the very last slide down at 4:55 p.m.

Ruby the goat, Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead's mascot, took the final trip down the red slide.
Ruby the goat, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead’s mascot, took the final trip down the red slide on Thursday. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The slides will be taken down now that the season is over, though the play barn itself and its contents will remain.

Next season, a new set of playground equipment will replace the slides next to the barn.

The new structure will have three slides and other features for playing and climbing. It will also have some accessible play elements.

“We’re thrilled to unveil a new and exciting play structure that will enhance the experience for our young visitors,” said Scott Gamerl, the farmstead’s manager, in a news release.

Take a look at our photos from the last slide event: 

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.

Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.

Ruby the goat, Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead's mascot, took the final trip down the red slide.
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Rd., will open for the 2025 season on April 1.

Keep reading: Farmers’ market refresh, new park highlight Overland Park’s five-year capital plan

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
Art Newcomer, former SM East athletic director and ‘Lancer through and through’, dies at 91

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO