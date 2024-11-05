Two JoCo commissioners keep seats, newcomer ousts an incumbent

Two incumbents kept their seats, and one was ousted in the three races for Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, according to unofficial final results.

In District 2, Jeff Meyers kept his seat for another term, besting Mark Hamill by 5,333 votes.

In District 3, Julie Brewer booted Charlotte O’Hara from her seat, snagging 27,892 votes to O’Hara’s 24,397.

And in District 6, Shirley Allenbrand gets another term, fending off a challenge from Mike Storm. Allenbrand took 22,458, while Storm took 20,588.

This election comes with a backdrop of complex county issues, including the failed attempt to open a county homeless service center this year in Lenexa with federal pandemic relief dollars and recent concerns about the county’s long-term financial sustainability.

More conservative candidates — O’Hara, Hamill and Storm — made lowering property taxes the primary issue of their campaigns as residents continue to complain about rising local tax bills spurred on by booming property values.

In their reelection campaigns, Allenbrand and Meyers emphasized their records of leadership and experience as county leaders on the commission and before.

Brewer too has emphasized fiscal responsibility while also focusing on maintaining quality of life and promoting housing. Her focus has been on nonpartisan engagement throughout the campaign.

Johnson County Commission races are officially nonpartisan, though that doesn’t mean partisan politics haven’t seeped in at times during this election and other recent county commission election years.

District 2

Incumbent Jeff Meyers gets another term, taking about 55% of the votes.

“I feel real good; I’m happy about the results, and I look forward to spending another term on the Johnson County Commission representing District 2,” Meyers said.

Meyers said he thinks his decades of experience in local government combined with his priorities of public safety services and building efficiency in the county budget earned him the trust of voters in his district.

“My main objective is to have (a) positive impact on my community,” he said. “And that’s something that I’ve stressed for the many, many years I’ve been in local government, and it’s still true today.”

District 2 represents northern Johnson County, including Lenexa, Shawnee and Lake Quivira.

Jeff Meyers, the incumbent who was first elected in 2020, is a retired educator and former high school football coach. He served as Shawnee’s mayor for almost a decade preceded by 11 years as a city councilmember and a stint as the chair of the zoning board of appeals. Meyers also previously served as the chair of the Bi-State Commissioner for Union Station and was appointed to the Johnson County Park and Recreation Board.

Mark Hamill, who challenged Meyers for the seat, lives in Lenexa and works as an accountant and in real estate. His background is initially in carpentry and logistics operations for major brands like Target. Hamill is currently a trustee for the Johnson County Community College, where he was once a student.

The Post is seeking comment from Hamill and will update this story when we get it.

District 3

Julie Brewer appears to have successfully challenged Charlotte O’Hara, bringing home about 53% of the votes.

“I’m feeling very grateful,” Brewer said. “To me, I found campaigning a very humbling experience,” she added, giving credit to many volunteers who supported her campaign for office.

“To me, this is all about we, not about me, and that’s a great reminder: That governing’s about we, it’s not about me. I’m just so grateful that so many people saw that there’s a candidate that brought the experience, the vision and the positivity to the campaign, to the district, and really wants to bring that in, putting policy above politics in leading us forward as a community.

Brewer said she plans to prioritize issues that she heard from voters during the campaign, particularly in supporting schools, addressing rising housing costs, and maintaining high quality of life and public safety.

District 3 covers southeast Johnson County, with parts of Olathe, Overland Park, Spring Hill and some unincorporated areas included.

Charlotte O’Hara, the incumbent who was first elected in 2020, has worked as a contractor and runs an industrial business in Olathe. She served in the Kansas House for two years, representing District 27 and has sat on Olathe’s Board of Code Review and the Johnson County Heritage Trust Fund. In 2022, O’Hara mounted a campaign to serve as Johnson County Commission Chair, though she lost to current Chair Mike Kelly. She also ran for mayor in Overland Park in 2017, but she lost to Mayor Carl Gerlach.

O’Hara was challenged by Julie Brewer, the retired executive director of the local nonprofit United Community Services of Johnson County. A resident of Overland Park, she has served on the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s Public Health Leadership Council and has a background in nonprofit work.

The Post is seeking comment from O’Hara and will update this story when we get it.

District 6

Incumbent Shirley Allenbrand fended off a challenge by Mike Storm, ultimately getting about 52% of the votes.

“I feel very honored; it was really a privilege working these past four years as county commissioner, and I’m feeling really good that I was able to win the votes again,” Allenbrand said. “I’m looking forward to getting a lot more done in the next four years.”

She mentioned a few of her priorities for the coming term, including infrastructure, affordable and workforce housing, supporting the aging population and those with mental health needs, and also preparing for the World Cup in 2026.

District 6 covers much of western Johnson County, including De Soto, Edgerton, Gardner and parts of Olathe as well as some unincorporated areas.

Shirley Allenbrand, an incumbent who was elected to the commission in 2020, has a background in senior care, development and business consultancy. She is a lifelong resident of Olathe with deep family roots in Johnson County. Allenbrand started Tiff Tiff’s Warrior Fund for Adolescent Sexual Assault Survivors with her family and has served on the Olathe Planning Commission and the board for the Theatre in the Park. In 2022, Allenbrand also ran for Johnson County Commission Chair, but she lost in the primary election.

Mike Storm challenged Allenbrand for the seat. He is a small business owner who lives in Olathe. Storm also served in the U.S. Navy. In 2023, he ran to be a trustee for the Johnson County Community College, but he came in fifth, falling short of winning a seat. In this campaign season, he’s voiced support for ending county sales taxes on groceries and was a proponent of property tax relief across the board.

The Post is seeking comment from Storm and will update this story when we get it.

Leah Wankum contributed to this report.