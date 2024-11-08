fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Attendance

Stacey Sperry, Prairie Star Elementary principal

“Attend today so you can achieve tomorrow. The research is clear that when you miss 10% of kindergarten and first grade, the reading ability by third grade — you have to work twice as hard to be proficient — and that continues to scaffold up. So we really work hard in creating a culture that the kids want to be here.” — Stacey Sperry, Prairie Star Elementary principal

Our #BVUnmuted series continues with Blue Valley Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan joined by principals Leah Vomhof, Stacey Sperry and Dr. Cory Cox to discuss the importance of school attendance.

🎙️ To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.bit.ly/BvAttendance

