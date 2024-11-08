Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor November 8, 2024 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Attendance Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Stacey Sperry, Prairie Star Elementary principal “Attend today so you can achieve tomorrow. The research is clear that when you miss 10% of kindergarten and first grade, the reading ability by third grade — you have to work twice as hard to be proficient — and that continues to scaffold up. So we really work hard in creating a culture that the kids want to be here.” — Stacey Sperry, Prairie Star Elementary principal Our #BVUnmuted series continues with Blue Valley Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan joined by principals Leah Vomhof, Stacey Sperry and Dr. Cory Cox to discuss the importance of school attendance. 🎙️ To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.bit.ly/BvAttendance Previous articleFederal dollars could help pay for new trails around former JoCo industrial siteNext articleSMSD News: Read Across SMSD November 2024 – Engage with community