JCCC Updates: JCCC Veteran and Military Student Resource Center celebrates 10 years on campus

Veterans, active-duty military, and their families serve and sacrifice for the freedom of every American, but when servicemembers leave the Armed Forces, many find it difficult to transition back to civilian life. Active-duty servicemembers make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, and only 6% of the entire population are veterans. Most Americans lack military cultural awareness, which can leave veterans feeling isolated and overlooked when they return home.

On Veterans Day in 2014, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) opened the Veteran and Military Student Resource Center, a space dedicated to meeting the needs of this unique population. “Our services are based on the concept of veterans serving veterans,” said Kena Zumalt, Program Director, Veteran and Military Student Services. “The Center supports JCCC student veterans in their transition from military to civilian and college life and provides military-connected students with tools to succeed in meeting their educational and career goals.”

Guiding the transition from military to civilian and college life

The Center is a space where veterans and military-connected students (like children and spouses) can find guidance and resources as well as the chance to meet others like them. Student veterans are introduced to the Resource Center when they enroll at JCCC to help them access VA education benefits, provide college transition support, and find opportunities to join student organizations.

In their first semester, these students participate in the Peer Advisors for Veteran Education (PAVE) program, which started at the University of Michigan. PAVE connects incoming student veterans with current student veterans who are trained as Peer Advisors. PAVE peer advisors have military experience and are uniquely equipped to guide new student veterans through common challenges they may face and to provide ongoing support as they adjust to college life.

Support and resources for veteran and military-connected students

There are additional organizations and resources for veteran and military-connected students on the JCCC campus, including:

JC Student Veterans of America is a student organization that welcomes JCCC military veterans and dependents, as well as military supporters, to build relationships and establish a sense of purpose. They host guest speakers, connect members to campus resources, and promote campus and community engagement.

The VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) program places a VA vocational counselor on the JCCC campus to provide service members, veterans, and dependents with education and benefits counseling to help them achieve their educational and career goals.

places a VA vocational counselor on the JCCC campus to provide service members, veterans, and dependents with education and benefits counseling to help them achieve their educational and career goals. JCCC is a Johnson County field office for the Kansas Office of Veteran Services. A Veteran Services Officer helps veterans from the community and their family members file claims with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at the Center on JCCC’s main campus. This resource is not just for students and is open to the public.

Honoring veterans

Each November, the JCCC campus community honors veterans and members of the military during Veterans Week, several days of events that lead up to Veterans Day. One particularly moving part of each year’s Veterans Week is Taps on the Hill. A JCCC-affiliated veteran plays taps from Haun Hill at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month to commemorate the ceasefire that ended World War 1, which took effect at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918.

November 11 was known as Armistice Day until President Eisenhower officially changed the name to Veterans Day in 1954.

Supporting JCCC student veterans

Another Veterans Week tradition is the Veteran Honor Luncheon, which recognizes Pay It Forward Veteran Scholarship recipients. The JCCC Foundation provides 16 veteran and military-connected student-specific scholarships – including the Pay It Forward Veteran Student Scholarship. This scholarship allows donors to honor a living or deceased family member or loved one’s military service to our country while supporting a JCCC student veteran.

At the annual luncheon, some students get to meet the veteran or family of the veteran who provided their scholarship. Learn more about this impactful event.

Connect to learn more

Service members, veterans, and military-dependent students interested in learning more about the services and benefits available at JCCC should contact the Veteran and Military Student Resource Center.