A restaurant serving Mexican food with a “fresh twist” will soon make its Johnson County debut in a busy spot that’s seen some business turnover in recent years.

Mexican eatery Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina is wrapping up renovations at its new Overland Park location near 87th and Metcalf in a space most recently occupied by a Cajun-themed daiquiri shop.

Jorge Tobalvo, manager of the Don Chuy’s location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, estimated that the Overland Park location could open as soon as next month.

Don Chuy’s will operate at 8725 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will occupy a space just off 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near B-Bop Comics and just across Metcalf from the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center.

Cajun eatery KC Daiquiri Shop Bistreaux previously occupied that space for roughly two years, before it shuttered last fall. Before that, the building briefly was home to The Boardroom Family Pub, which closed after a year in business in 2019.

In addition, that building also was the past home to Berbiglia’s Roost, Pacific Buffet and, years ago, a Fuddrucker’s.

Once it opens, Tobalvo said Don Chuy’s will be open for the same hours as the Lee’s Summit location (which are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.)

Don Chuy’s offers “authentic, modern” Mexican cuisine

The menu at Don Chuy’s features a range of traditional Tex-Mex dishes, such as burritos, tacos, tortas, rice bowls and quesadillas.

In addition to those staples, the restaurant also serves a few American dishes like burgers and wings.

Don Chuy’s also serves cocktails like margaritas and other mixed drinks.

This marks the first Don Chuy’s in Johnson County

The original Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina operates in Knoxville, Tennessee — where it opened in 2022.

The restaurant also has another Kansas City area location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“We know for a fact that a lot of people are waiting for (the Overland Park location) to be open,” Tobalvo said. “We even have people in Lee’s Summit saying ‘When you guys open, we’re gonna go over there.’”

