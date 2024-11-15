fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Traffic & Roads

Olathe finalizes details for long-anticipated 119th Street link project

Share this story:

Olathe plans to fill in a gap on 119th Street to complete the key east-to-west connection.
Olathe plans to fill in a gap on 119th Street to complete the key east-to-west connection. Above, 119th Street just east of the planned work. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe has started finalizing the details for its pending 119th Street “missing link” connection project.

The plan is to build out 119th Street where it currently gaps for roughly a mile between Northgate and Woodland Road.

Last week, the Olathe City Council voted 4-0 to approve two items related to the 119th Street improvements project. Those actions formalized the contracts for construction and other services related to the project with an estimated price tag of $55.7 million.

Councilmember LeEtta Felter asked to have the items removed from the consent agenda (which comprises multiple procedural items typically approved in a single vote without discussion) in order to recuse herself. She did not publicly state her reason for recusal.

Councilmembers Kevin Gilmore and Matt Schoonover were absent from the meeting last Tuesday.

119the St. is a gap in Olathe’s transportation system

Currently, as motorists travel west on 119th Street, it stops at Northgate. It picks up about a mile later at Woodland Road. The gap exists because of the BNSF railroad crossing, Mill Creek and the Gary L. Haller Trail.

Filling in the “missing link” will require a complete reconfiguration of the road in the area with a roundabout as well as a roughly 800-foot-long bridge that will cross the railroad tracks, trail and creek.

The city’s transportation master plan placed a high priority on this project, in part because of its ability to improve eastward travel in Olathe and the improvements in the connectivity between Interstate 35 and Kansas Highway 7.

The proposed configuration of 119th Street at Northgate includes a bridge to cross Mill Creek and the railroad as well as a traffic circle.
The configuration of 119th Street at Northgate includes a bridge to cross Mill Creek and the railroad as well as a traffic circle. Image via city of Olathe.

Olathe plans other corridor improvements too

While the city reconfigures 119th St. with the roundabout and builds the bridge, other updates are planned in the corridor as well. That includes:

  • Updates to the intersection at Northgate and Nelson
  • Improvements to the intersections along 119th Street at Lone Elm Road, Cherry Lane, Iowa and Cherry streets.
  • Pedestrian and bicycle safety upgrades in the corridor.

Next steps:

  • Olathe is still on track to get work underway this fall, according to the project page.
  • Construction will take years to complete, with an estimated full finish date in 2027.
  • Find more information about the project, its timeline and other details here.

Keep reading: Olathe nixes rail grant for 119th Street ‘missing link’ project

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Community Connections
Next article
Healthy eatery Enjoy Pure Food + Drink sets opening date in Lenexa

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO