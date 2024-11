A local restaurant known for healthy eats will soon bring new activity to Lenexa’s Restaurant Row development.

Leawood-based Enjoy Pure Food + Drink will open its doors at Restaurant Row by the end of the month, marking the first restaurant to officially open its doors at Lenexa’s up-and-coming dining hub.

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink will operate at ​​8729 Scarborough St.

The restaurant will occupy a space just off 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, in Lenexa City Center.

There, it will neighbor Mexican eatery Cactus Grill, which aims to open by the end of the year.

Founder Staci Cross said the restaurant is set to open on Nov. 25.

The restaurant serves “plant-rich” and nutritious cuisine

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink’s menu features items like veggie wraps, caesar salads, cauliflower rice bowls and vegan lasagna.

The restaurant also offers a breakfast menu with items like omelets, breakfast bowls and oatmeal.

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink also serves smoothies and coffee drinks.

This marks the restaurant’s second location

The original Enjoy Pure Food + Drink operates at 10573 Mission Road, at the Mission Farms shopping center.

Enjoy Pure Food + Drink also marks the first of several restaurants planned for the Restaurant Row development.

Mediterranean restaurant Zhoug and southern-inspired eatery Tupelo Honey also plan to open in the coming months at the dining hub.

