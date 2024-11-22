SMSD News: National cybersecurity honor given to Shawnee Mission School District educator

Jessica Tickle, an instructor in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD), was named a 2024 recipient of the Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award in a surprise presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

This award, presented by the U.S. Secretary of Education, is given annually to two educators in the nation, one at the elementary and one at the secondary (middle or high school) level. This prestigious honor is given to educators who demonstrate exceptional achievement in cybersecurity education.

Tickle, who has been an instructor in the SMSD Engineering Signature Program since 2017, launched the district’s Cybersecurity program in 2020. As a Signature Program instructor, Tickle teaches high school students from all feeder patterns across the district.This award recognizes her outstanding efforts in instilling a passion for cybersecurity among students and preparing the next generation of professionals to meet the challenges of this vital field.

“These recipients embody the dedication and expertise of educators who are critical to increasing the cybersecurity awareness of all students, inspiring the nation’s future cybersecurity workforce, and contributing to a more secure society,” stated a release from the U.S. Department of Education.

As the leader of SMSD’s innovative cybersecurity program, Tickle’s curriculum extends beyond traditional classroom instruction. She integrates cybersecurity lessons into courses such as Aerospace Engineering and Digital Electronics and she leads competitive cybersecurity teams across the district. Through her efforts, students have earned certifications, participated in internships, and collaborated with industry leaders, including the University of Kansas and Amazon Web Services, to compete in cutting-edge events like the DeepRacer competition.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher celebrated that Tickle is a true example of a teacher who is All In for SMSD student success.

“In Shawnee Mission we are focused on making sure students have a personal learning plan that prepares them for college and careers with the interpersonal skills they need for life success,” Schumacher shared. “Through challenging classes, competitions, and incredible Real World Learning experiences, her students graduate with all of the attributes we know they need to thrive.”

Tickle’s dedication goes beyond teaching. She fosters collaboration between SMSD and local organizations like EnterpriseKC, connecting students with cybersecurity job opportunities and helping establish the district as a key player in Kansas’ cybersecurity workforce development. Her leadership has resulted in cybersecurity having the highest number of student placements for paid internships in the district, with students securing valuable real-world experience at top companies.

“We are tremendously proud of all that Ms. Tickle and her students accomplish,” said Dr. Ryan Flurry, principal of SMSD Career Education Campuses. “We are excited that this national recognition is putting a spotlight on all she does to help students achieve and help make our communities and country a better place.”

As a Presidential Cybersecurity Education Award recipient, Tickle will receive a certificate signed by the Secretary of Education, public recognition as a leader in the field of cybersecurity, and invitations to attend events focused on improving cybersecurity education.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.