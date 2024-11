A popular Tex-Mex chain unveiled its newest Johnson County location last week.

Fast-casual eatery Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its new Olathe location on Thursday.

The new Olathe spot serves as a “milestone” restaurant for the brand, marking its 1,000th restaurant with a “Chipotlane” drive-thru pickup window.

Chipotle is at 14833 W. 151st St.

The restaurant moved into a space on the northeast corner of 151st Street and Black Bob Road.

There, the restaurant neighbors other restaurants like The Bar, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and McDonald’s.

Chipotle operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Chipotle serves Tex-Mex burritos and bowls

Chipotle’s menu features customizable burritos and burrito bowls, which start with a base of white or brown rice.

From there, customers can add in meats like carnitas and smoked brisket, beans, fajita veggies, and various salsas.

Chipotle’s menu also features other items like tacos, quesadillas, and chips and dips.

This marks the 20th Chipotle in Johnson County

This newest location also marks the fifth in Olathe for the California-based chain.

In addition to Olathe, Chipotle has other Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Leawood, Shawnee, Lenexa, Mission and Prairie Village.

Across the state line, Chipotle also has 14 locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

