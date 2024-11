A locally-owned seafood joint has officially expanded with a new presence up north.

Mariscos KC, a seafood restaurant that got its start in Olathe, has officially opened its second location in Johnson County.

The restaurant opened its new Shawnee location at the beginning of the month.

Mariscos KC is at 6505 Nieman Road

The restaurant occupies a space just off 65th Street and Nieman Road, near CVS and the Johnson County Mental Health Center.

Mexican eatery Sancho Streetside previously occupied that space, before it closed in April 2023.

Mariscos KC operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mariscos KC serves Mexican seafood

The restaurant serves Mexican-inspired seafood dishes like shrimp ceviche, catfish tacos and scallop towers.

The name of the restaurant, “Mariscos”, doubles as the Spanish word for seafood.

Mariscos KC also serves craft cocktails like margaritas, micheladas, tequila spritzes and daiquiris.

This marks the second location for Mariscos KC

The restaurant’s original location is at 519 E. Santa Fe St. in Olathe.

That location opened in November 2021.

Mariscos KC celebrated its third anniversary in Olathe this month.

