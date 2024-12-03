Commit to Community: Will you help us raise $15,000 to fund in-depth reporting?

Jay Senter is the founder and publisher of the Johnson County Post.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where he worked as a reporter and editor at The Badger Herald.
He went on to receive a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas. While he was in graduate school, he also worked as a reporter for the Lawrence Journal-World.
His reporting has appeared in the Kansas City Star, The Pitch and The New York Times, among other publications.
Senter was the recipient of the Johnson County Community College Headliner Award in 2023.