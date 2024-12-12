Code violations at Overland Park Incred-A-Bowl raise fresh concerns about long-troubled site

The redevelopment effort at the long-closed Incred-A-Bowl bowling alley and entertainment center in southern Overland Park cleared a key administrative hurdle this week, but concerns about the long-troubled site persist.

Recent code violations related to construction seemingly starting there without the necessary permits in place has once again sparked fears about the site’s future.

There also remains the matter of nearly $350,000 in unpaid property taxes owed by the building’s owner, a Lenexa surgeon.

Still, on Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission took the largely procedural step of approving the final development plan for the site, which includes a mixed-use complex with an events center.

In the 10-1 vote, Commissioner Matt Masilionis was the lone dissenter, saying “I wish I could reward good behavior, not bad behavior.”

While other commissioners voiced hesitancy in granting approval at this stage, they generally felt the issues were beyond the scope of their jurisdiction as the planning commission.

What’s planned at former bowling alley?

The plan is to renovate the long-vacant 65,000-square-foot building into a complex with dining, retail shops and a gym.

It would also have a large event space as the anchor tenant, which could hold up to 1,100 people.

Problems at old Incred-A-Bowl site persist

The property at 8500 W. 151st St. was a bowling alley for years before the business closed in 2015. The site was eventually purchased by NMS LLC, but plans to redevelop it have fallen through over the years.

NMS LLC is owned by Paramjeet Sabharwal, a Lenexa surgeon. The Post was unable to reach Sabharwal for comment through his medical clinic Thursday morning.

In the decade since the bowling alley closed, neighbors and city leaders alike have complained about the state of the building, worried about code violations and unpaid property taxes.

Some of those concerns have persisted to the present day. In fact, during Monday’s planning commission meeting City Planner Zach Nelson informed the commission that interior and exterior construction work had been documented at the site last month without proper permitting from the city.

A fence had also been installed on the property without the city’s permission and items were being stored outside of the building, he said, both code violations.

Nelson said city staff issued three violations in total. He also said a building permit has been requested for the site, but the city has not yet granted it.

Back in September, the city council did approve a rezoning and a highly-stipulated 10-year special use permit tied to the redevelopment.

At the time, planning commissioners and members of the city council were publicly skeptical that anything could come of the site given its long history of problems.

The special use permit gave Sabharwal one year to acquire a building permit, or else the city would revoke it, which would effectively halt the development.

As of Wednesday, there was also about $230,000 in combined delinquent property taxes due from 2020 and 2023 on top of the roughly $118,000 tax bill unpaid for 2024, according to Johnson County property data.

On the Missouri side, Sabharwal also owns the Carmen Building on Linwood Avenue in Kansas City’s Old Hyde Park neighborhood. He’s faced criticism this year from neighbors in that community for his management of the 100-year-old building and his previous plans to demolish it.

Now what?

It isn’t totally clear what happens next for the Incred-A-Bowl site.

The documented violations or any future code violations at the site could result in a revocation of the special use permit or keep the city from issuing building permits.

